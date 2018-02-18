Gladbach 0-1 Dortmund: VAR Decisive as Marco Reus Wonder Goal Downs His Former Side

Borussia Dortmund moved one step closer to procuring European football next season by securing a 1-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach - with the help of the Video Assistant Referee.

Both sets of players found themselves changing their footwear early on as the sides struggled to adapt to the conditions at Borussia-Park, with the already damaged pitch starting to tear up even further from the first minute.

As a result, it took over 12 minutes for either side to register a shot at goal and it was the visitors' goalkeeper, Roman Bürki, who was called into action first.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Gladbach captain Lars Stindl somehow found his way through the Dortmund backline but his left-footed effort was well saved by the Swiss shot-stopper.

Jonas Hofmann and Raúl Bobadilla fired half-chances towards Bürki but were unable to test the 27-year-old, while André Schürrle and Mario Götze were guilty of overplaying at the other end.

However, when the ball broke to Marco Reus on the edge of the penalty area, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach player fired an inch-perfect shot off the underside of the bar to break the deadlock.

Reus has always scored crackers vs Gladbach I feel — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) February 18, 2018

Step forward VAR - Jannik Vestergaard had the ball in the back of the net just before half-time and the hosts looked as though they'd drawn level.

However, the Danish defender was in an offside position when the ball - which was pinballing around the area - came off Bobadilla and fell to the right foot of Vestergaard.

Thorgan Hazard also had an opportunity right before half-time but the Belgian forward wasted his opportunity and a frustrated Gladbach went into the break 1-0 down.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Just 10 minutes into the second half Borussia Dortmund showed their quality in defence - something which hasn't been said on many occasions this season - when Roman Bürki and Sokratis combined brilliantly to keep out Lars Stindl and Bobadilla.

Nico Elvedi should have seen his header fly into the back of the net but the young defender was unable to generate any power from an unmarked position before Reece Oxford, who was making his first appearance since returning to Borussia-Park on loan, wasted his close-range effort.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The desperate search for an equaliser continued as Raúl Bobadilla tamely fired two shots towards Bürki, while Thorgan Hazard also failed to really trouble the Swiss goalkeeper.





Borussia Dortmund were able to valiantly hold on to secure all three points at Borussia-Park and move into second place in the Bundesliga table. The Foals dreadful fun of form continues for another week but could get back to winning ways against Hannover on matchday 24.