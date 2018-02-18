Guardiola Offers Guidance to Leroy Sane on How to Return to His Best Ability Following Injury

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane made a shock return to first team football this week, featuring in the Citizens 3-0 win over Basel. However, Guardiola reminded the press that the German winger needs to learn the dynamics of the team before playing consistently again.

Within the post match interview (Manchester Evening News), Guardiola revealed the importance of Sane's return but also mentioned that the German winger has some work to do.

"He played 35 minutes. He was ok with the ball, without he wasn't perfect," Guardiola mentioned.

In addition to this, Pep went onto say: "He has to be involved again in our process and our dynamics and how we have to play with and without the ball.".

However, the 22-year-old winger should have no trouble with this, as Sane was in excellent form prior to his injury which he sustained in the FA Cup against Cardiff City.

Furthermore, the former Barcelona manager went onto recognise the importance of Sane and his return to fitness.

"It is so important that Sane is coming back, the same with Gabriel," said the Spanish manager.

Interestingly, Manchester City's next fixture is taking place against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, where Sane himself was injured in the previous round. However, as the German is slowly recovering from injury, it is unlikely that Sane will feature.