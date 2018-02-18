Man Utd Fans Notice Major Improvement in Romelu Lukaku's Game During FA Cup Win

Romelu Lukaku scored twice against Huddersfield Town as Manchester United eased into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, but it was another aspect of his game which drew widespread plaudits on social media.

Lukaku scored in each half at the John Smith's Stadium as United survived a farcical VAR decision to set up a last eight tie with Brighton at Old Trafford. They have lost at the quarter-final stage in three of the last five seasons.

Despite his goals, it was Lukaku's hold-up play which caught the eye of many spectators though, who took to Twitter to show their appreciation for a player who has been much-maligned in recent months.

Super goal and finish from Romelu Lukaku. That's more like it, Manchester United. Focussed from the off! Lukaku's hold up play has improved drastically in the last few months - a great asset. 19 goals this season for him. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 17, 2018

Has anyone else noticed how lukaku has improved tremendously in holding up play. Even against Newcastle, he was pretty good in his link up play with other players. Thumbs up to him — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) February 17, 2018

Lukaku gets lots of stick and I agree he has work to do but to score 20 goals by February is excellent. Has been very good recently and showing signs of great improvement in hold up play and movement. Goals today were superb 👏👏 — James (@writtenoff_mufc) February 17, 2018

Lukaku joined Man United from Everton last summer for a fee in the region of £75m. His goal on Saturday was his 20th of the season, but he has come in for plenty of criticism due to his tendency to go missing in big games. He has failed to score in six matches against United's 'big six' rivals.

But his FA Cup form has been very impressive - he has scored in every round so far, and will hope to continue that form against Brighton in the quarter-finals.

Manager Jose Mourinho praised his team for their efficiency and said that both of Lukaku's strikes were good goals.

“We knew that it would be difficult," the Portuguese told United's official website. "It was hard but we started really well. With that second goal in the second half, I think we killed the game and, from that moment, we were in control.

"Good counter-attacks, twice attacking the space well. Twice cold in front of the keeper, good decisions, good shots, good goals, important goals from us.”

United now face Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.