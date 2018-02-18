Man Utd Fans Notice Major Improvement in Romelu Lukaku's Game During FA Cup Win

By 90Min
February 18, 2018

Romelu Lukaku scored twice against Huddersfield Town as Manchester United eased into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, but it was another aspect of his game which drew widespread plaudits on social media.

Lukaku scored in each half at the John Smith's Stadium as United survived a farcical VAR decision to set up a last eight tie with Brighton at Old Trafford. They have lost at the quarter-final stage in three of the last five seasons.

Despite his goals, it was Lukaku's hold-up play which caught the eye of many spectators though, who took to Twitter to show their appreciation for a player who has been much-maligned in recent months.

Lukaku joined Man United from Everton last summer for a fee in the region of £75m. His goal on Saturday was his 20th of the season, but he has come in for plenty of criticism due to his tendency to go missing in big games. He has failed to score in six matches against United's 'big six' rivals.

But his FA Cup form has been very impressive - he has scored in every round so far, and will hope to continue that form against Brighton in the quarter-finals.

Manager Jose Mourinho praised his team for their efficiency and said that both of Lukaku's strikes were good goals.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-HUDDERSFIELD-MAN UTD

“We knew that it would be difficult," the Portuguese told United's official website. "It was hard but we started really well. With that second goal in the second half, I think we killed the game and, from that moment, we were in control.

"Good counter-attacks, twice attacking the space well. Twice cold in front of the keeper, good decisions, good shots, good goals, important goals from us.”

United now face Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

