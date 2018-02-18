Napoli 1-0 SPAL: Napoli Record a Narrow Victory to Reclaim Top Spot in Serie A

Napoli recorded yet another convincing victory in Serie A, this time against 18th placed SPAL, to take them back to the top of the table. Opponents SPAL offered very little throughout and remain in serious danger of being relegated back to Serie B.

The two sides came into this game on the back of very different results. Napoli's last Serie A game was a resounding 4-1 victory over Lazio, whereas SPAL were looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to AC Milan last time out.

The reverse fixture saw The Light Blues record an exciting 3-2 victory but this was less of a classic encounter. A goal in the sixth minute from Allan was enough to restore Napoli's one point lead at the top of Serie A after rivals Juventus won 1-0 against Torino earlier in the day.

The game started as many would have expected. Napoli controlled possession, and within just six minutes took an early lead. A brilliant team move involving Callejon and Mertens lead to Allan being played in and finishing calmly into the bottom corner.

The rest of the first half was fairly uneventful, with SPAL struggling to fashion any sort of clear cut chances to threaten Jose Reina's goal.





SPAL goalkeeper Alex Meret made smart saves from Marek Hamsik and Jose Callejon before the break to make sure his side were not completely out of the game before the break.

The second period started much the same, with Napoli holding the majority of the possession without creating many chances. SPAL desperately attempted to create something but did not seem to have the quality to break Napoli down.

Napoli thought they had doubled their lead in the 62nd minute. SPAL gave the ball away cheaply before Allan crossed for Hamsik to head past Meret. However, VAR intervened and after three minutes, the goal was ruled out for offside

Despite SPAL looking slightly more threatening late in the game, Napoli never really looked troubled and neither team created much before the full time whistle blew.

This win puts Napoli back into first place and keeps their hopes of winning the Serie A title alive. SPAL on the other hand now sit four points adrift of safety and could not capitalise on 17th place side Crotone losing 3-2 to bottom side Benevento.