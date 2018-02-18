PHOTO: Jurgen Klopp Poses for Picture With Liverpool Attacking Target Amid Transfer Talk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and a certain Reds target have set tongues wagging after posing for a picture together.

Rubin Kazan forward Sardar Azmoun was being chased by the Anfield side last January as they looked to replace Sadio Mane when he left for the Africa Cup of Nations, according to him. But the player, branded the "Iranian Messi" for his skill on the ball, claimed that he did not feel like it was the right time for a move.

ATTA KENARE/GettyImages

“There were talks of Liverpool having expressed an interest in me during the past winter transfer window,” he told reporters back in March last year.

“However, I did not feel the time to move was right.

"I would have ended up playing a few games and then spent a great deal of time on the bench as Liverpool were only looking to fill a void for a particular part of their season."

Given his most recent Instagram activity, however, Azmoun could finally be ready to make the Anfield switch. Check it out below.

♥️♥️♥️ the best A post shared by IAmSardar (@sardar_azmoun) on Feb 16, 2018 at 11:53am PST

The image above shows the Liverpool boss in this season's Liverpool training kit, so it's safe to assume that the picture was taken at some point this term.

As to whether or not the attacker will be joining Liverpool during the summer is left to speculate over. But Azmoun really seems to have some admiration for the Liverpool manager.