Tottenham Consider £50m Swoop for Watford Duo After Impressive Premier League Showings

Tottenham are contemplating making a £50m summer swoop for Watford duo Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison, with both impressing in the Premier League this season.

The pair have been at the forefront of everything that's been good about the Hornets this season, and have placed themselves in the shop window as a result.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Richarlison has lit up the league since moving from Fluminense last summer with his direct dribbling and eye for goal, and Doucoure has been a pillar of consistency in the midfield, contributing goals, assists and even good defensive work.

As reported by the Sun, Doucoure is yet to begin talks about a new deal at Vicarage Road which could prompt Spurs to swoop; the Frenchman will know that he'd be able to earn far more at White Hart Lane next season thatn if he remained with the Hornets.

It seems Mauricio Pochettino is hell-bent on packing his squad full of quality, and recently added Lucas Moura to his roster from Paris Saint-Germain, and welcomed back Erik Lamela from a lengthy injury absence.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

New boss Javi Gracia is unlikely to want to cash in on the duo having only just walked through the door at Vicarage Road as Marco Silva's replacement - but may face difficulty holding on if any offer comes in that's too good to turn down.

Watford, who lost against West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium last weekend, take on Everton next weekend in the Premier League and Gracia will be hoping his star duo can have a positive impact on the game.

