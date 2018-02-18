Unai Emery Has Angered 3 Key PSG Players Following Shock Champions League Defeat

Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid came as a shock too many, especially of a scoreline such as this. Therefore, the Parisians have found themselves in a difficult position to progress in the tournament, but this is only the start of their problems - with multiple players angry with PSG boss, Unai Emery, following the fixture.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

The Sport Bible have reported that Thiago Silva, Angel di Maria and Edinson Cavani are all said to be angry with the former Sevilla manager, who is currently under pressure by the board and is expected to leave the club in the summer.



Emery took the surprising decision to drop PSG captain, Thiago Silva, in favour of academy product Presnel Kimpembe. Undoubtedly, this sparked a reaction from the Brazilian defender who was outraged that he didn't feature in such an important fixture.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

In addition to this, in-form winger, Angel di Maria, didn't feature against his former side despite scoring a hat-trick against Sochaux in the previous fixture. The Argentine has had limited playing time in Paris this season and a move away from the French capital may not come as a surprise.

Cavani on the other hand, who is now the all time PSG top scorer, was angered by the fact that he was replaced in the 66th minute by defensive option Thomas Meunier.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Furthermore, goal scorer on the night, Adrien Rabiot, voiced his displeasure about the result within a post match interview.

"I'm very angry, it's good to score eight goals against Dijon, but in these games we have to make a difference," Rabiot mentioned.

Unai Emery's side enter the reverse fixture in a difficult position, as the Parisians will need to turnover a two goal deficit in order to progress in the competition.