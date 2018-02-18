West Ham Looking to Arrange Pre-Contract Agreement With Young French Sensation

West Ham are reportedly planning to fix a pre-contract agreement with young French wonderkid Jonathan Bamba.

According to The Sun, the attacking ace's deal at Saint-Etienne is set to run out in the summer and the Hammers are looking to pounce.

Bamba has scored six goals and delivered four assists in Ligue 1 competition for the aforementioned side this season and is quickly gathering attention from clubs around Europe. West Ham are now reportedly looking to steal a march on all potential suitors given the current contractual situation between the 21-year-old and the French club.

The player is also reported as being a target for Huddersfield Town in the past, and the Terriers could make further attempts to bring him in this year. Crystal Palace are also monitoring the situation, and there's also the fact that Saint-Etienne don't want to let him go and are trying to get him to sign a new contract.

Bamba has been with the Ligue 1 side since 2011 but began playing senior-level football in 2015. He has since blossomed into a frightening attacker who can play anywhere across the front three.

The Hammers are said to be planning a summer overhaul and expect to see a flurry of new players come in at the end of the season. But David Moyes' future is still uncertain.

“It took me years to build Everton up," the manager said in a plea for more time earlier this month.

"And, in the end, I got a job which I thought would make things a bit easier to win and win cups and trophies.

“I’m happy to do that again, but I don’t know if I’d get the time I got at Everton to build up West Ham over the years."