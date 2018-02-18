Young Man Utd Fan's Dad in Hot Water After Alexis Sanchez Celebration Against Huddersfield

Manchester United's 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday took them into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, sparking jubilant celebrations from the travelling supporters, several of whom ran onto the pitch to celebrate with the players at the end.

One of these was a young boy who ran up to Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean took it in his stride and allowed the youngster to celebrate with the team before returning him to his father.

The boy's father, named as 'Mairt' on Twitter, later admitted that he was "buzzing" about his son's brief moment in the spotlight, but he earlier shared a screenshot of a text conversation with the boy's mother, who did not seem best pleased at seeing her son on the pitch.

Mairt shared several images of his son celebrating with the United players, along with the text conversation in which the boy's mother exclaims: "Why was my son just on the pitch!?" having witnessed the incident on television.

Mairt could only reply "Oops", although judging by his subsequent Tweets he was not particularly regretful of what had happened.

United won the game at a canter thanks to two goals from Romelu Lukaku. An incident involving the use of VAR technology dominated the headlines, but it didn't make any difference to the scoreline as United progressed to a meeting with Brighton in the quarter-finals.

In the meantime, United face Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday, before returning to Premier League action against Chelsea next Sunday.