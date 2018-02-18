Zinedine Zidane Admits Pressure at Real Madrid Is 'Extremely Tiring' Amid Speculation Over Future

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted the incessant speculation surrounding his future is "extremely tiring".

The Frenchman remains under pressure with his side enduring a dismal La Liga campaign, although last week's 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 provided some welcome relief.

Zidane, though, is fully aware of the expectation at the Bernabeu, and has set his sights on "getting to the end of the season".

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"For me the most important thing is what I'm doing now, the day to day. I'm not looking further than that," he said - quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I want to get to the end of the season. I'm only bothered about what's at stake and I don't want to talk about anything else.

"It's extremely tiring, for sure, and all the more so at Real Madrid. Of course the time could come when a change is needed, but that's the case for everyone, the players too.

"This profession can wear you out but here more than in other places."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

After Wednesday night's win over PSG, Real Madrid now turn their attention back to La Liga. Zidane's side travel to Real Betis 17 points behind leaders Barcelona and looking to avoid a repeat of the 1-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Quique Setien's side in September.

"We performed very well the other night and now we've got to focus on our bread and butter, which is LaLiga," said Zidane.

"We haven't had many days to rest up but that's just the way it goes. We're now just thinking about doing a good job tomorrow.

"Betis are a very good side and are very strong on their own patch. We know how tough it's going to be but we've got our own weapons."