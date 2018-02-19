Arsenal Emerging as Favourites to Bag Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian Has Already Moved to London

Arsenal have reportedly got the upper hand on PSG in their pursuit of Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti as it is reported that he has already moved back to London.

The Daily Mirror has reported that Ancelotti is keen on a move to The Emirates despite PSG looking to bring him in as they seek to replace Unai Emery at the end of the season.





The Italian has been out of work since being dismissed by Bayern and is now keen on returning to the Premier League, a place where he experienced such success as manager of Chelsea.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With The Blues potentially seeking a new manager in the summer as well, some thought Ancelotti may return to Stamford Bridge but it appears Chelsea would prefer the idea of Luis Enrique as boss.

The question at Arsenal is whether Wenger will finally call time on his seemingly never ending time with the club. Many Gunners fans will no doubt be excited by the prospect of a three times Champions League winner coming in to replace Wenger.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, bringing in Ancelotti comes with it's own risks. Fans of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich saw the Italian as a little disappointing in his respective stints with the club considering the domination these two clubs expect.

There is also his age to consider. Ancelotti is 58-years-old, and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring in a younger manager who can potentially provide the long-term stability that the Frenchman has done.