Arsene Wenger Becoming 'Obsessed' With Bringing Former Midfielder Back to the Emirates

Arsene Wenger is now reportedly becoming 'obsessed' with the idea of signing Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup back to the club.

Ozyakup was previously in the youth set up at Arsenal before moving to Besiktas and it has been much speculated that the club are hoping to secure his signature in the summer

The story has now developed further, with Football London reporting that Turkish publication Yeni Asir has claimed that Wenger is becoming 'obsessed' with securing the signature of the 25-year-old.

Originally signing for the youth set-up in 2008, Ozyakup made his first team debut in 2011 against Shrewsbury in the League Cup but he never managed to get a consistent run in the Arsenal side.

He moved to Besiktas in 2012 for £500k and has flourished at the Turkish club, winning the league title in his last two seasons, and scoring a total of 24 goals for Besiktas from midfield in over 100 appearances.

It is reported that Ozyakup head has been turned by the prospect of a move and although Besiktas will not doubt be reluctant to let one of their star men go, the opportunity for a second chance at his boyhood club appears to be too good to turn down for the Turkish International.