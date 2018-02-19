Cesar Azpilicueta Warns Andres Iniesta of Stamford Bridge Animosity Ahead of Champions League Game

The 2008/09 Champions League semi final was quite the fixture - controversy, questionable refereeing and a last minute winner left Chelsea fans with a bitter taste in their mouths.

However, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has warned Andres Iniesta that the Chelsea faithful haven't forgotten about his 93rd minute screamer.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

In a recent interview (Goal.com), the Chelsea defender is confident that the technical midfielder will not receive a warm welcome at Stamford Bridge this week, especially under the circumstances in which Barcelona won the game.

Despite Iniesta describing a return to West London as 'special', Azpilicueta still believes that the Barcelona midfielder won't be the most popular character at Stamford Bridge tomorrow night.

The most painful goal that I have experienced at Stamford Bridge was when Chelsea conceded the last minute winner from Barcelona’s Iniesta in 2009. Do you guys have any other painful goals you can remember? pic.twitter.com/S1Upfz5ELX — Chelsea FC Fan Club (@ConteBlueArmy) February 16, 2018

"I remember that I was in Osasuna when he scored that goal to take Barcelona to the final in Rome. That changed his history so much and I think the Chelsea fans still feel that in their hearts," the Spanish defender mentioned.

Azpilicueta went on to say: "I think Andres continues to generate nightmares and I do not think he will get a good reception."

Chelsea will certainly feel that they need to convincingly beat the Blaugrana as an element of revenge for that infamous fixture ten years ago.

With Chelsea out of contention for the Premier League title, this and the FA Cup are the Blues last chance to succeed, and possibly even Antonio Conte's.