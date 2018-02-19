Cesc Fabregas Defends Under-Fire Antonio Conte & Insists Chelsea Are Still Having a 'Good Season'

Cesc Fabregas has defended his Chelsea side and believes the criticism of them and manager Antonio Conte is unjust.

The Blues have failed to live up to the title-winning form of last season, which has lead to constant rumours surrounding Antonio Conte's future with the club, with Luis Enrique being heavily tipped to replace the Italian.

However, Fabregas says the players are ignoring the negativity and remain fully focused on the Champions League last 16 game against Barcelona.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

When speaking to Goal Fabregas said: ''I think we are all professional players. We are players that are used to the speculation and used to what is around us because we play for a big football club and there will always be rumours and things to be said.





''We just focus on football and our game. We are training very hard to achieve our targets, that's the objective. I don't really look or care or mind what is said about me anymore. Or what is said about the rest. When you look in football after scoring two goals you are the best and, if you lose, you become the worst.''

''The most important thing is the team plays well and grows again. That we get the confidence back because the next month and a half, two months, if you look at our calendar it is very tough and we will need every single player available.''

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Fabregas has been given more opportunities this season under Antonio Conte, and spoke about Chelsea's chances of retaining the Premier League title.

He said: ''Let's not lie to ourselves, the title is gone, I don't know how many games are left but they are too many points on top. There's no way they [City] will lose six games and the rest of the teams win everything.

''They are playing a fantastic season and it would be a miracle to catch them. For us the most important thing now is to reach the Champions League positions and we will go again in the Premier League.





"Then we still have two trophies that are very, very important to play for. That must be our aim for the season, to qualify for the Champions League and go for the two trophies we have left.''