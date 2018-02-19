Chelsea Star Speaks Out on Real Madrid Transfer Links & Insists 'Anything Can Happen'

Chelsea fans are slowly learning to put up with Eden Hazard and the links to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues star has had to shed light on rumours of a Stamford Bridge exit throughout his Chelsea career. And in his most recent interview, he let fans know that he still feels very much at home at the club - in spite of recent speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Supporters have been waiting for news of another contract extension, with the Premier League champions keen on tying him down to another long-term deal. Though nothing has been agreed upon as yet, as far as the press is aware.

For now, Hazard insists he's happy at Chelsea, but also notes that things can change at any moment.

"In football, anything can happen," the Belgian told Telefoot (H/T Goal) after being asked about his future and his thoughts on a potential exit. "But in football, nothing can happen too.

"Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I’m good where I am.

"I still have two years left on my contract. I feel very good over here. The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see."

Avant le choc Chelsea - Barcelone, Eden Hazard est dans Téléfoot, dimanche 11 heures sur TF1. pic.twitter.com/Zl20ucqQar — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) February 17, 2018

Hazard has been in sparkling form for Chelsea as of late, having scored six goals in his last six appearances for the Blues. He is now their top scorer with 15 goals and four assists so far this season.

The dazzling superstar will hope to add to his tally when the Londoners face Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League after being rested in Chelsea's huge FA Cup win against Hull City on Friday night. And it will be quite something seeing him go head-to-head with Lionel Messi in a competitive fixture for the first time.