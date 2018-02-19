Tottenham fell victim to an injury-time equalizer at Rochdale in the FA Cup on Sunday. Manager Mauricio Pochettino made 11 changes to the lineup that earned an impressive point against Juventus in Turin on Wednesday. And after having to settle for a draw against League One's Rochdale the Spurs boss may be wishing he'd opted for a more typical starting 11.

However, the fact the Argentinian handed January signing, Lucas Moura his first Spurs start will have pleased the traveling Spurs fans.

From the first minute Lucas was ready to take players on. He picked up the ball, ran at players, ran past players and showed the Rochdale defense what they were up against. The Brazilian international showed a skill that the North London side have been lacking for a while, the ability to run with the ball.

Lucas demonstrated his pace, his skill, his dribbling capabilities and to top it all off, he showed just how impressively he can hit the back of the net. On the 59th minute, Lucas darted into the Rochdale box, got on the end of a pass from Moussa Sissoko and lifted the ball past goal keeper Josh Lillis. Having found themselves 1-0 down at halftime, the Spurs faithful were relieved to see their side back in the game.

Although Lucas departed the pitch with 20 minutes to go, his performance showed no signs that he had not started a game since August. In fact the 25-year-old only played 76 minutes for PSG this season, before making his move to North London. The winger went on run after run, gliding past his opposition. But Lucas showed that he isn't just about skill and pace, he isn't afraid of a challenge either. And when he left the pitch, to be replaced by Dele Alli, it was not just the Spurs fans that applauded the Brazilian international, he earned a respectful hand from the home supporters too.

Although Spurs have not managed to put together a title challenge this year, they did pose a serious threat in the previous two campaigns. Maybe Lucas could be that missing piece they need. The last two seasons they have come close on numerous occasions; two title races and a FA Cup semifinal.

Tottenham have struggled with depth in their squad, they undoubtedly have a very talented starting 11, but when you look for a super sub there haven't been many options to turn too. The addition of Lucas, and return of Erik Lamela, now offers something Spurs haven't had for a few years, a Plan B when it comes to needing a goal.

The North London side are pushing for silverware, and it had been claimed that maybe they were just one or two players away from winning the league. Will Lucas be that player?