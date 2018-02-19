David de Gea Quashes Real Madrid Links After Revealing His Happiness at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has revealed he is "really happy" in England despite being the subject of relentless talk linking him with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old joined Old Trafford in 2011, however, since the summer of 2015, where Los Blancos first attempted to prise the custodian away from the Premier League, there has been consistent speculation about the player making a return to his home city.

The Spain international's current deal expires at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign, and despite failing in almost all transfer windows since, Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane's interest has not been quashed.

Brilliant De Gea interview ▶️ pic.twitter.com/khO54Z1Kc2 — Man Utd Videos ⚽️🎦 (@ManUtdVines) February 17, 2018

However, in an interview with the Daily Star Sunday, De Gea revealed he was settled in Manchester and England and is excited about what the future holds at the Red Devils.





"Time flies by so quickly. I’ve been here seven years and I am happy", the shot-stopper said.

"A lot has happened to me - some very good, some not so good, - but to be honest I am just really happy.

“Eric Bailly is fit and ready to return”



David de Gea talking to Jose Mourinho about Chris Smalling: pic.twitter.com/LGR847dWlZ — Scammy Abraham (@Nigerianscamsss) February 16, 2018

"I feel like an important player in the dressing room. I am one of the oldest in the team.

"It makes me happy to see the younger players coming through - and trying to make United big."

Reports have claimed that De Gea is willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford if his rather eye-watering £375k-per-week contract demands are met.

Even De gea knows Smalling is useless — MANCHESTER STAN (@Martialdrive) February 17, 2018

However, considering the custodian has featured in all 27 of Manchester United's Premier League games this season and how influential his performances have been, it would not be surprising to see Ed Woodward and co bow to the player's wants.