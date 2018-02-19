Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has backed boss Antonio Conte amidst growing speculation over the Italian's future at Stamford Bridge.

After having the perfect first season in the Premier league, where he led the London side to the league title, Conte has not had as much enjoyment in 2017/18.

With reports of disagreements over transfer policy, there have been many reports that Conte could be heading out of Stamford Bridge in the summer, with Luis Enrique tipped to step in. However, Hazard is apparently of the belief that the Italian is still the right man for the job.

"We win together, we lose together," the Belgian said. "I don't sense there's any player who's not with the coach."

Conte's future has been in doubt after reports of arguments and numerous disagreements with the Chelsea board. However, Chelsea remain in the FA Cup, are currently holding onto a top four place in the league and face the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 games with Barcelona on Tuesday. With so much still to play for, Conte has a challenge on his hands over the next few weeks.

In the next eight fixtures, Conte's said face; both legs against Barcelona, trips to Manchester City and Manchester United, London derbies against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Tottenham, and the next round of the FA Cup.

Hazard remains positive that Chelsea can finish the season positively under Conte's guidance.

"Everyone is behind him. All we want is to climb the table — and give everything against Barcelona," he added. "We will see what happens after."

It is not just Conte's future at Chelsea that has been discussed. There are fresh rumors that Hazard could be leaving the Blues' for Real Madrid in the summer.

"For the time being I'm here, there are still some months to go and competitions to try to win, then the World Cup is coming up," Hazard, who had been tipped to sign a contract extension, added coyly.

"I'm here, I still have two-and-a-half years on my contract. I'm very settled here and playing every game."