Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin Set to Complete First Full Season Despite Being Dropped by Blues

England U21 and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is just one game away from completing the first full campaign of his career, despite not having played for the Toffees since the FA Cup loss to Liverpool at the start of January.

The 20-year-old has played a total of 37 games for both club and country this season - just one game less than a full Premier League campaign.

25 of his appearances have come in the league with Everton, with whom he also made five Europa League, two League Cup and one FA Cup appearances. The forward also played four times in England's U20 World Cup summer triumph.

After the FA Cup loss to Liverpool, Sam Allardyce, decided to give Calvert-Lewin a rest and the youngster is now ready to re-establish himself in the Toffees' starting eleven: “I think having the rest against West Brom probably has benefited me,” he admitted, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“I played more games in that period of time (August-January) than ever before. As a person and a player I want to play every game I can.

“But the gaffer made the decision to take me out and I probably am feeling a lot fresher in my legs and ready to go now.

“I want to play as much as I can and score as many goals as I can.

“It is a massive positive for me to be affecting the games because I am an attacking player and that is my job, so it has been a good breakthrough season so far," he continued.

“I have played 37 out of the 40 games so I am delighted with how much I have been involved. It is great experience and I am thoroughly enjoying it.”

Everton's next fixture will be away to Watford in the Premier League. Having recently returned him to the bench, Allardyce may well be tempted to start the youngster as he looks to build on their previous victory over Crystal Palace. The Merseyside club appear to be safe with an eight point gap separating them from 18th-placed Southampton.