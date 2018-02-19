'Furious' West Brom Owner Weighing Up Alan Pardew Future After Taxi Mishap in Spain

Alan Pardew could be facing the sack at the Hawthorns after four senior players stole the headlines in a mid-season training camp when they allegedly took a taxi on a night out.

The incident is understood to have left the club's owner, Guochuan Lai, fuming but a decision over Pardew's future at the club will not be made "on this issue" alone.

West Brom have stolen as many taxis under Alan Pardew as they’ve won Premier League games #wba — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) February 16, 2018

Pardew was only appointed at the Hawthorns back in November after the decision was made that the former manager, Tony Pulis, needed to be replaced.





The current West Brom boss could now be facing the same fate as his predecessor with the Baggies sat at the foot of the Premier League table and seven points clear of safety.





"Mr Lai is furious," a source told SunSport. "He cannot believe that a group of players who are supposed to be all pulling their weight in getting out of trouble in the league cannot stay out of trouble off the field.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

"It has raised serious concerns about Pardew’s leadership because he is the man who should be setting an example.





"Lai is not a patient man. He expects results," the source continued. "He won’t be sacking Pardew on this issue alone."





West Brom have to find their feet soon if they want to avoid the drop this season. The Baggies have six must-win games before they travel to Old Trafford in the middle of April, with getting three points vital in home ties against Huddersfield, Burnley and Swansea.