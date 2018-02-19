'Get Off His Back!': Former Spurs Defender Graham Roberts Asks Sky Pundit to Give Dele Alli a Break

Former Spurs defender Graham Roberts has stepped up in defence of Dele Alli following the London side's FA Cup draw against Rochdale on Sunday.

The hosts earned themselves an unlikely replay with a last-gasp effort that secured a 2-2 draw after Spurs went ahead 2-1 in the dying embers through Harry Kane's converted spot kick.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Kane's goal came as a result of Alli going down in the box late on, and it should have been enough to see the side book a place in the quarter-final. Yet Steve Davies managed to stun Mauricio Pochettino's men with an incredible equaliser in the last few seconds of the match.





Alli was heavily criticised for the way he won the penalty, with many accusing him of diving. Roberts, though, wasn't having any of that, and would ask Sky Sports pundit Jim White to get off the midfielder's back.

Come on @JimWhite that was a stone wall penalty stop digging @dele_official out all you pundits want to do is have a go at him , get off his back and let him play — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 19, 2018

"Come on @JimWhite that was a stone wall penalty stop digging @dele_official out all you pundits want to do is have a go at him, get off his back and let him play," he tweeted after White asked fans whether they thought that Alli had gone down theatrically or not.

Alli, meanwhile, has been on the end of a few bookings for simulation in the past. But Roberts certainly has his back on this one.

The Londoners are now set to face Rochdale again for a fifth-round replay on February 28.