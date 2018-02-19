The Incredible Statistics That Show How Good Mousa Dembele Has Been for Spurs in Recent Years

Since joining Fulham back in 2010 Mousa Dembele has taken the Premier League by storm, a move to Tottenham Hotspur followed and during his time the Belgian has become one of the best players in the league - statistically speaking.

The dynamic midfielder is known for his close control and ability to beat a player with ease, and between the months of March and September in 2016 the Belgian incredibly was not dispossessed by a single opposition player, until Sunderland's Didier N'Dong won the ball off the midfielder in their 2-2 draw in September of that year.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

This stat is simply ridiculous, we have seen players who glide past players, and others who look as though the ball is glued to their foot, but no one simply compares to the Belgian in regards to not being dispossessed for four months of Premier League action.

The brilliance of the midfielder doesn't end there, with the Belgian boasting the best dribbling success rate in the Premier League back in the 2015/16 season. Dembele finished the season with an incredible 93% dribbling success rate per game, with Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk coming the closest with 83% - with the Dutchman attempting far less dribbles then Dembele.

I know he gives away some daft free-kicks but Mousa Dembele has run the midfield like he’s playing Wednesday night five-a-side at the local leisure centre — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) February 13, 2018

Currently at the same tally this season for dribbling, Dembele might be criticized for not getting the goals that he should, none so far this season, however with his immense ability to keep the ball and successfully drive his side forward by beating his opponent in a one-on-one situation, there is no doubt that the midfielder is certainly one of the best in the league and has been for the past few years.