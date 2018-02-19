Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Under Pressure After Suffering Disastrous Genoa Defeat

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti says the board will decide his future and denies rumours of a rift between himself and the club's hierarchy after Saturday's defeat.

The Nerazzurri suffered a meek 2-0 defeat to Genoa after a toothless performance at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris; a result that could see the side drop out of the top four if Lazio should beat Verona on Monday.





Inter have now won just one of their last ten matches in all competitions this term, killing any hope of winning the Serie A and putting a UEFA Champions League return in doubt, as further pressure is heaped on Spalletti.

Luciano Spalletti claims that it is up to the board to decide his future as Inter Milan's manager.



"The relationship isn't creaking, but that doesn't mean the club are not analysing my work or that they don't make decisions. The board will assess me as normal." pic.twitter.com/paojhh2uAo — SBOBET (@SBOBET) February 18, 2018

"The relationship isn't creaking, but that doesn't mean the club are not analysing my work or that they don't make decisions," the former Roma coach told Rai Sport (via Omnisport).



"The board will assess me as normal. We are in a difficult position to make judgements because, during a season, there are more changes among coaches than journalists."

Miranda stand in Andrea Ranocchia put Genoa ahead on the day with an unfortunate own goal before former Inter forward Goran Pandev sealed victory after the interval. The Italian centre back has since spoken out, revealing:

"When it happens, it happens, and I can't do much about it, I think one own goal out of 186 games isn't that bad. It was a fast-paced move, Milan [Skriniar] tried to clear it and the ball just hit my knee at the precise angle to go in like that.



"It's disappointing but that isn't the problem here."



