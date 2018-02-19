Jermaine Jenas Brands Spurs New Boy Lucas Moura a 'Real Threat' Following Remarkable Full Debut

By 90Min
February 19, 2018

Ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas has labelled Lucas Moura a "real threat" after watching the new signing score his first goal for the Londoners on his full debut.

Moura, who joined Tottenham from French giants Paris Saint-Germain last month, had been kept in the shadows for a bit. But he was finally handed his first start in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Rochdale on Sunday.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Brazilian definitely gave Mauricio Pochettino lots to think about after he scored to draw Spurs level 1-1 in the second half. But the Argentinian's side could not do enough to secure passage to the next round as they were forced into a replay through Steven Davies' late equalising goal.

After the match, Jenas made sure to voice his admiration for the 25-year-old, who does seem to be a great addition to Spurs at the moment.

He tweeted: "I’m happy with what this guys going to be bringing to the table! Real threat good debut @LucasMoura7."

Spurs, though, will need to play an extra match against the League One outfit in search of qualification and will host them in a replay at Wembley Stadium on February 28.

