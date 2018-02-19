Jurgen Klopp Hails Current Liverpool Team as the Highest Quality Squad He's Ever Worked With

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested that this season's Liverpool squad is the best group of players he has ever had the opportunity to work with.

Before moving to Merseyside in 2015, the Reds' coach was in charge at Borussia Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga titles and reached the 2013 Champions League final, with players such as Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus under his management.

However, speaking of the volume of top players at his disposal this season, Klopp told the club's official website: “It’s really hard in the moment to make the squad.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

“Wow, I’ve never had a situation like that with the quality of the players not being in the squad.

“It’s difficult, it’s getting more and more difficult, but that’s good for us of course,” said the German manager.

The Reds' forward, Danny Ings is available again after a series of injuries have kept him on the sidelines. The England international made his Champions league debut last week in Portugal, when he came on in Liverpool's 5-0 away victory over Porto, and Klopp spoke of how pleased he was to have Ings back in the squad.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“It’s a wonderful story. Danny made it, he came on and it was nice to see," Klopp enthused.





The 25-year-old's return to fitness provides the Liverpool boss with more of a selection headache. As the former Dortmund manager already has no choice but to leave top players out of the team on match day.





“They all have made really big steps," he added. "Dom Solanke was not in the squad but is in outstanding shape at the moment. Ragnar Klavan, unbelievable. Ben Woodburn makes steps and is really close to everything."