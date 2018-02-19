Juventus Boss Allegri Outlines Target to Beat Spurs After 1-0 Serie A Win Over Local Rivals Torino

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has switched his focus to targeting a Champions League second leg win over Spurs - after his side bounced back from their disappointing draw with the Londoners to beat Torino 1-0 in Serie A.

A first-half Alex Sandro tap-in secured the Turin bragging rights for I Bianconeri, who ran out comfortable winners in a turgid encounter at the Stadio Olimpico Grande. Speaking after the important win, via Juve's official website, Allegri praised his side's resilience for bouncing back from their midweek struggles, stating:

"I’m proud to have a group like this, with such strong moral values. I was expecting this kind of performance from the team, especially in terms of our passing game and technical quality.

"This was our fifth away game in seven matches. It was important to win against Torino, who hadn’t lost or even conceded at home (under Walter Mazzarri). We’re still in all the competitions and we need to try to go as far as possible."





Switching his attentions to Juventus' Champions League second leg tie against Spurs, via Goal, Allegri spoke bullishly of his side's chances of getting a big result in London, claiming:

"We made too many technical errors after going 2-0 up against Tottenham and they had more chances than we did, but we go to London convinced we can do it.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"Juve are a strong side with extraordinary players, so I am happy to train them. We're challenging on all three fronts. We only got it wrong in four games and I don't consider the 2-2 with Tottenham to be a failure, nor a tragedy."





Napoli's 1-0 win over SPAL sees them return to the top of the table, where they lead Juventus by one point in what is proving to be a thrilling two-horse race. Meanwhile, Juve will have Paolo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi back for their match against Spurs next month, which should be a huge boost to Allegri's side as they look to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.