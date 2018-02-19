Lewandowski Insists He Isn't Worried About Madrid Speculation & Wants to Remain Focused on Bayern

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has long been a target for Spanish champions Real Madrid, but insists he simply wants to remain focused on his job as a player for the German outfit.

The Poland international, the subject of constant links with an exit, has expressed a modicum of frustration at times. But he did give off a calm tone during his most recent interview in which the rumours were again brought up.

Speaking to Kicker, Lewandowski was questioned over the obvious. And as expected, the forward reiterated his commitment to the Bavarian Giants, whom he's hoping to lead to their sixth straight Bundesliga title at the end of the season.

"At the moment I do not worry about it," he replied.





"If I was to think about this speculation as a Bayern player, it would not be good for me because I would not be focused on my job here.

"I'm a Bayern player and I want to give everything here first."

The player, who has been made to defend his commitment to Bayern on several occasions, said this in early February via Bild: "I know this situation very well, I hear this speculation every year.

“These rumours do not interest me and I will not say anything more."

"I have no idea [where the reports have come from]. I did not hear that they [agent Cezary Kucharski and Real Madrid] were talking. I think that's another piece of speculation."

The striker has scored 27 goals in 33 appearances for the German champions so far this season, the sort of numbers Real could use given the way their title defence is going.

The may have to look elsewhere in the summer though, with the Polish striker seemingly unwilling to leave the Allianz Arena anytime soon.