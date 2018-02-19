Man Utd Star Anthony Martial Involved in Dressing Room Bust-Up as 'Missile' Hits Staff Member

Manchester United winger, Anthony Martial, reacted to his poor performance in his side's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur by reportedly (via Metro) accidentally hitting a member of the Red Devils' staff with a water bottle.

The 22-year old Frenchman had struggled to build on a good start to the season and failed to make any impact in the defeat, and it appears that his frustration boiled over after the match when he burst into a fit and sent a water bottle flying - the same bottle that struck one of United's backroom members.

Martial, who played 90 minutes against Tottenham despite putting in a performance that was short of confidence and quality, left the Wembley pitch annoyed with his display and took it out in the dressing room afterwards, getting into a bust-up which subsequently led to him being dropped from the following league match against Hudderfield.

This of course isn't the first time the Frenchman has been involved in post-match conflicts having had a furious exchange with manager Jose Mourinho and fellow United players after their defeat to Newcastle.

The Portuguese coach singled out Paul Pogba, Phil Jones and Martial for their performances against the Magpies suggesting the latter was too careless with the ball.

Martial returned to the Manchester United team as they cruised past fellow Premier League side Huddersfield in the FA Cup, and put in a decent showing suggesting the recent bust-ups were all forgiven; although fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba sat out the game due to illness - contrary to reports of a falling out with manager Jose Mourinho.

Martial, who has scored eleven goals for the Red Devils this season, will be hoping he can rediscover his form for the latter stages of the season as the Manchester based club remains in the hunt for European and Domestic silverware - despite the Premier League being out of reach.

The Red Devils return to Champions League action this week as they face Spanish side Sevilla in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter in Seville - with United fans and players alike hoping their recent struggles on and off the pitch will be put to one side as their search for European silverware continue.