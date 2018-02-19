Peter Stoger Praises 'Exceptional' Marco Reus Goal as BVB Climb Bundesliga Table

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger was elated after Marco Reus' wonder goal helped secure a "hard-won victory" against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday.

The fan favourite winger, who was making just his second league appearance of the season after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, fired Dortmund into the lead with a trademark strike in the first half.

The visitors were able to hold on, with VAR ruling out a potential equaliser from Jannik Vestergaard, and Stöger was grateful for the performance of his first-choice goalkeeper, Roman Bürki.

"It was an important, hard-won victory. We were happy with our boys' game in the first half," Stöger said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the club's official website.

"We were hardly in the game anymore in the second half. You have also got to say that Gladbach played incredibly well on such a terrible pitch.

"We won the game thanks to an exceptional goal and a very good goalkeeper who got us through to the final whistle."

The Borrusia Dortmund manager also praised Reus' relationship with André Schürrle and Mario Götze after the 28-year-old winger hit the ground running on his return to Die Schwarzgelben's first-team.





"It was good during phases of the first half. You can see that the lads know each other well and want to play together.





"I put it down to training that they actually pulled off a combination that I can well imagine, and that was visible during approach play today."