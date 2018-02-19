PHOTO: Didier Drogba's 17-Year-Old Son Isaac Signs for French Side Guingamp

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba may have someone coming up behind him to carry the family name and possibly take it to new heights.

The Phoenix Rising striker, who made his name in French football before joining the Blues to rise amongst Europe's elite, has seen his son Isaac follow in his footsteps by signing for Guingamp as an academy player, as reported by L'Equipe.

OFFICIEL ! Isaac Drogba (17 ans), fils de Didier, s'engage avec les U19 de Guingamp. pic.twitter.com/CZcAkFZoJb — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) February 19, 2018

Didier also played for Guingamp in the past, spending a season with the club after leaving Le Mans in 2002.

He would go on to play for Marseille ahead of Jose Mourinho recruiting him for the Stamford Bridge side, where he won four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Isaac, 17, seems intent on copying the pattern his father set, but at a much younger age, as Drogba senior was a bit of a late bloomer.

PATRICK VALASSERIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Cesc Fabregas Reveals Continual Contact With Old Barca Teammates Has Ceased Ahead of Crunch Clash)

It will be quite interesting to see how the youngster's career turns out. And who knows? He could possibly end up at Chelsea one day as well.

Watch this space.