Real Madrid Become First Team in La Liga History to Score 6000 Goals

Real Madrid have become the first team in La Liga history to reach 6000 goals.

Real were part of a thrilling 5-3 win over Real Betis on Sunday night, and during the game they broke a La Liga record by becoming the first team to score 6000 goals, the famous goal coming from Marco Asensio.

Real have scored 55 goals in the league this season, and despite their inconsistent form, which has seen them fall to fourth, they broke an all-time goalscoring record in the league.

A massive overhaul is expected at the Bernabeu in the summer, and after a dubious report claimed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane agreed terms with the club, their goalscoring record could get even better with the Englishman at their disposal.