Rochdale Boss Says Dele Alli Was 'Looking for Penalty' in FA Cup Fifth Round Thriller

Rochdale manager, Keith Hill, has added more fuel to the fire with regards to Dele Alli's reputation as a diver in his post match comments, as the Telegraph has reported.

Rochdale played very well in the first half and got their reward through a great strike from Ian Henderson just before half time. Lucas Moura followed up with the equaliser and his first Spurs goal in the 59th minute, followed by two late goals from Harry Kane and substitute, Steve Davis, who sent the Spotland Stadium rocking in the 93rd minute.

After the match, Hill spoke about Dele Alli's penalty incident, and although he thought Alli was looking for the spot-kick, he didn't think there was anything wrong with the way the England international went about his business:

''I'm led to believe he (Alli) was looking for it, but why not?

“If players feel there is an opportunity to be gained then brilliant, I don't hold it against him. I don't blame him and I don't have a problem with it.'

“Whether it's him, Harry Kane or (Rochdale striker) Ian Henderson, it doesn't matter who does it. If he does that for England in the World Cup this summer then I will definitely be supporting him.”

Speaking about the match more generally, he continued: “It was a feeling of reward, not relief, because the performance deserved at least the opportunity for us to go to Wembley for a replay. It was a test, but I've always wanted to do that against a Premier League team and manager - why not take them on and try to win? It could have been football suicide but I thought we gained their respect.”

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Hill was refreshingly honest about his side's chances of winning in the Wembley replay, but promised his fans they will try to win - he said:

“We will get beat (in the replay), realistically, but we will embrace it again. Spurs will be aware of us now and we might not get the same opportunity again but we will try to win.

“Everyone was watching a Premier League team against a League One team, but it is not like this. When you play this type of competition it's one team against another team. I think it's not important the level of the team. We can see again with Newport and today. The good news is that we are still alive and we have the possibility to play again at Wembley.”

Rochdale are currently sitting rock bottom in League 1 and look to be heading into the fourth tier of English football come the end of the season. The FA Cup replay will thus give Keith Hill and his players some respite from their dismal league form, as they continue in their quest to pull off one of the games greatest giant killings.