Spanish Report Claims Madrid Star 'Ready to Leave' Bernabeu Amid Offers From Chelsea & Liverpool

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio could be open to leaving La Liga champions at the end of the season, if he does not get more game time.

That is according to Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol, who have made the sensational claims that Asensio is displeased with his current role under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While he would undoubtedly prefer to get his regular minutes with Los Blancos, Asensio, who rose to prominence last season, has supposedly told president Florentino Perez that he is prepared to leave if circumstances fail to change.

The 22-year-old has made just 11 starts so far this season, scoring six goals and assisting four more, and would have no shortage of offers from other clubs.

Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool are believed to have made approaches for the Spanish player last summer, with Arsenal said to be keen on signing him as well.

There's also interest from German giants Bayern Munich and Serie A champions Juventus; and if the report is to be believed, then the player could spark an all-out war when the current season comes to a close.

However, any club willing to sign the player may have to cough up a sum that could build them a whole new stadium. Asensio's buyout clause is set at €700m, and Perez is bent on seeing it paid out if the star is to leave Madrid.

"If someone wants the Mallorcan, he is worth €700 million," the Real president is quoted as saying.