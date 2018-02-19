Tea & Busquets: Chelsea's Ex-Barça Duo Pick Their Ideal Partner for a Cuppa Before UCL Clash

Premier League champions Chelsea are set to play host to a threatening Barcelona side in what should be a heated match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

...But there's no reason why ex-teammates can't have a cup of tea together ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Former Barcelona stars Pedro and Cesc Fabregas now ply their trade at the Bridge, but they both maintain great relationships with their old teammates from Barca.

Asked which one of their former colleagues most they'd like to have a cup of tea with (I'm not sure why either), in a video posted on Twitter by Barcelona, Fabregas replied: "Well the truth is I have always gotten on really well with Gerard [Pique], since we were little, with Leo [Messi] as well. I've become friends with Luis [Suarez] too in the last few months.

"But also there's Busi [Busquets], Jordi [Alba] and Andres [Iniesta] with who I played with for so long. So all of them, really.

"With Busi, Jordi, Andres," Pedro chimed in. "They are the ones I have the best relationship with, so I would have tea with all of them to have a chat about things and have a laugh."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Blues knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League the last time they met, going on to lift the trophy after defeating Bayern Munich in the final, and they will be hoping to get past the Spanish side this time around as well.

Given the season they're having, it's going to be really tough. Yet their league form was nothing to boast about when they stunned La Blaugrana over the course of two legs back in 2012.