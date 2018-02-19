West Ham Defender Angelo Ogbonna Reveals Key Element David Moyes Has Brought to Hammers

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has claimed that David Moyes' greatest impact on the team has been to bring much needed discipline, as the Scottish manager continues to steer the Hammers away from the relegation battle.

Ogbonna, who has been a regular in the first team since surgery 11 months ago to fix a long-standing knee injury, is in contention to be West Ham's Player of the Year - with the 29-year-old playing every minute of the last 23 minutes in all competitions.





Ogbonna has acknowledged that West Ham were in bad shape before Moyes took over in November, with the club fighting relegation in 18th place. Since replacing Slaven Bilic, Moyes and the Hammers have collected 20 points from their last 12 Premier League matches and moved to a more secure mid-table position.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Italian centre back is under no illusions about what Moyes has brought to the team.

“When the team was doing really bad, we changed the manager and he has brought a lot of energy and a lot of positive things, but the most important thing he brought was discipline because, with discipline, you can build whatever you want," he said to the club's official website.

"Every manager has his type of method, but the important thing was the discipline because with this you can train harder or train less, but you know what you have to do."

Moyes was appointed on a contract to only last till the end of the season. However, whilst some questioned his appointment in November, he has so far proved himself and after excellent results, the West Ham board may consider him to stay beyond the end of the season.