90min EXCLUSIVE: Joe Gomez Names His Dream Back 5 & Reveals His Preferred Position

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez has revealed his dream back five in world football after speaking at the launch of the new England kit ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Talking exclusively to 90min, Gomez began by including himself in the defence, although not through vanity, and then went on to select his choice at right back: "So I'm at centre half, because you guys put me in!

"Right wing back, at the moment, I'd probably go with Kyle Walker. Their (Manchester City's) record in the league, he's been a big part of that, so definitely Kyle Walker."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

When asked on who he would have partner him in the centre of defence, the 20-year-old said: "I'd probably have (Sergio) Ramos, I'm a big fan of his. He can come up from a corner and there's a strong chance he'll score and he's scored some very important goals, so I'll go Ramos. A ball playing centre half, and I think he'd be ideal in the centre and command it.

"Left side, I think I'll go John Stones. At England, playing alongside him, he's so good on the ball and you don't realise how much pressure he takes and relieves. Having someone who's comfortable on the ball and feeds it to you at the right time. You feel it playing with him."

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

To conclude his dream back four, the Liverpool man went with a solid choice at left back. The former Charlton man said: "Left back, for me, Marcelo. I still think he's class. I think he's one of the best in the world and he seems like he just enjoys his football, a Brazilian style of play."

Gomez took it upon himself to select a back three formation with wing backs, and after being quizzed on the formation and if he prefers it to a standard back four, the England international said: "It's ideal in a way because at club level I've played the majority of my games at full back.

"But growing up I was at centre half so it's the perfect balance really in a way to play on the right side of a three as I'm used to positionally being wider on the pitch. It felt good being there, I didn't feel out of position or unaware of my surroundings. It's a position that I do enjoy."

