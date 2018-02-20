AC Milan Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma May Yet Leave Club With FFP Looming

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could still depart at the end of the season, according to Tuttosport (via Forza Italian Football).

The 18-year-old looked set for an exit last summer but eventually signed a new contract and made clear his intention to stay.

Milan fans were angered, however, by the actions of he and his agent, Mino Raiola, and he received criticism.

Relations between the player and supporters have improved, although there is now a suggestion that Donnarumma could again seek an exit.





The report claims that the Rossoneri, who spent around €200m on new signings last summer, might need to offload one of their most saleable assets if UEFA impose any fine for failing to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

In addition, reports in Italy have claimed that Milan's owner Yonghong Li has declared himself bankrupt while his assets are set to be auctioned off, further throwing into doubt the financial future of the Rossoneri and its players.

Donnarumma has been named the most promising prospect aged under 20 in European football in a CIES Football Observatory's list.

The teenager has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe, including Serie A champions Juventus.

He has often been labelled the successor to Italian veteran Gigi Buffon, not just because they share a first name, and the Juventus goalkeeper offered him some advice last month.

"I do not live his situation but one thing is certain, if he comes to Juventus he's never wrong," said the 39-year-old, who is expected to retire at the end of this season.

"I do not know the emotional connection that he has with Milan. What makes the difference is what vibrates inside your soul."