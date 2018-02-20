Admirable New Stoke Midfielder Badou Ndiaye Reflects on Long Journey to the Premier League

Stoke City midfielder Badou N'Diaye has taken time to reflect on his long journey to the Premier League.

The Senegal star joined the Potters on transfer deadline day in January in a deal worth around £14m from Galatasaray, but has had an unconventional but admirable road to the English top flight.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, as quoted by Goal, he revealed: "When I was 13 I left my home to go to an academy, from there I studied and I was practising football as well.







"I went to Norway in 2012 and from there we know how it goes, I went to Turkey and now here I am.

"I was a law student in Senegal but I always knew that football was my vocation, I knew I wanted to be a football player and I never gave up that dream. Of course, school was important too and I don’t regret anything that has happened to get to this point.

Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye is a deadline day signing for @StokeCity



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/KGUHgZivr3 pic.twitter.com/1tvcMRdjy4 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 31, 2018

"I think I have learned something everywhere I’ve been. And now I’m in the Premier League I’m very happy. It was a long way to get here and there is a still a long way to go. I’m very happy but I know the hard work never stops."

PL: Badou Ndiaye was excellent on his debut last weekend. For a lad who had only come in on the Friday and not really knowing his teammates, he was first class. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 8, 2018

N'Diaye has made a couple of appearances so far for Paul Lambert's side, tabling an assist in his first outing against Bournemouth, and the Scot will be hoping for a big impact from the 27-year-old as the Potters seek to navigate their way away from the relegation zone.

