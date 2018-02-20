Agent Gives Boost to Arsenal & Spurs Over Summer Pursuit of £45m Rated Star Nabil Fekir

The agent of reported Arsenal and Tottenham target Nabil Fekir has refused to rule out a summer transfer for his client after discussing the 24-year-old's future with French media outlet Telefoot.





Fekir himself recently refused to commit himself to current club Lyon beyond the end of his current contract in 2020, rolling out the well used line, "I don't know what the future holds for me".

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

And further comments made by Jean Pierre Bernes have only increased speculation. The agent made no promises and revealed he plans to talk to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

"Will Fekir still be at Lyon next season? It's too early to talk about it," Bernes said.

"After considering my relationship with Jean-Michel Aulas, we will make the best decision. We have time, that's the straight line. There are important goals and he is already in a big club."

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Gossip of a possible move to Arsenal grew last week after it was reported that Fekir is a primary target for the Gunners this summer. He is apparently value at a figure of £45m or more, less than the Premier League side paid Lyon for Alexandre Lacazette last year.

Fekir, who is expected to go to the World Cup with France in June, has been a Lyon regular since 2014 and is currently enjoying his most prolific season to date.

He has scored 21 times in all competitions so far in 2017/18, with only Radamel Falcao, Neymar and Edinson Cavani bettering his tally of 16 in Ligue 1.