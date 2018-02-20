Alexis Sanchez in Another Dressing Room Rift According to Outspoken Former Player

Former Newcastle United player Faustino Asprilla has always been known to share his opinions and further his reputation as a very outspoken person.

Back in 2015, the Colombian tore into former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal, calling the Dutchman ‘Mr Evil’ and even suggesting that racism was the reason why he wasn’t selecting Radamel Falcao, tweeting an image of the manager that had been edited to make the manager look like Adolf Hitler.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

And now Asprilla has once again taken upon himself to highlight something else that has seemingly come out of nowhere.

This time, speaking to Chilean newspaper La Cuarta, Asprilla has shed light on a supposed confrontation between Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal.

To be fair to Asprilla, they do seem to be two VERY different people off the field, with Sanchez’s dedication and obsession with perfection, compared to Vidal’s rather extravagant lifestyle choices.

Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal together at Colo Colo pic.twitter.com/3JIGFhZ7dV — Days of Football Past (@daysoffootball) January 24, 2018

During the 2015 Copa America, Vidal had one hell of a night out, during which he started at a casino, ended up crashing his Ferrari in a drunk-driving accident and was in court the following morning after being arrested.

As you do…

But whilst simple disciplinary measures would’ve been enough before, the fact that Chile failed to qualify for the World Cup means that tensions in the team’s camp are higher than they have been in a long time.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

“The Chilean players believed that with little effort it would be enough to qualify," Asprilla told La Cuarta, (via Sportwitness.)In some way it was an excess of confidence, they said ‘we are fourth and they five qualify’. Then, they saw each other with the rope around their necks.

“But, honestly, I don’t know how the dressing room of Chile will be. From outside it is said that there are two sides, Alexis’ friends against Vidal’s friends, and those differences take their toll.”

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Alexis Sanchez part of a rift in the dressing room, forcing players to choose sides because of something that happened off the pitch.

Don’t think we’ve heard that one before…