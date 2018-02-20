Arsenal Fans React to Allegedly 'Leaked' Hector Bellerin Audio Clip Amid AFTV Fallout

The fallout from Hector Bellerin's criticism of ArsenalFanTV shows no signs of ending after 'leaked' audio of the full-back talking disparagingly about the club appeared online.

Reports all over Twitter have alleged that the person heard talking in the clip is none other than the Gunners full-back, who states that he may be open to 'a new challenge' in the next season or so.

However, many Arsenal supporters refuse to believe that the person chatting isn't Bellerin and is, in fact, a diabolical plot by ArsenalFanTV to get back at the Spain international over the comments he made about them during an Oxford Union Q&A session earlier in February.

Bellerin had said that he thought it was 'so wrong' for those, who claimed to support the club, made a name for themselves on the failure of Arsene Wenger's men - quotes which seemed to rile the supporters' group.

There's some misleading quotes going around. At no point have I criticised Arsenal fan base. I have nothing but respect for all the support we get through ups & downs. I just voiced my opinion about a platform. Guess some people just can't take opinions about themselves🤷🏻‍♂️ — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) February 17, 2018

However, resident ArsenalFanTV DT has hit back accusations made against the channel he is a part of, and stated explicitly that the group had not been the ones to put the audio file together:

Can’t actually believe that some people are saying that AFTV had the clip of Bellerin made 😂 if the videos fake then who’s to say one of you didn’t make it to try and discredit AFTV 🤔 I’m done talking about it, we have a game to play on Thursday, absolute salads, the lot of you — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) February 20, 2018

That has not helped to settle the growing dispute over the incident though, and Arsenal fans have been quick to take sides over the incident:

If Bellerin was talking to his agent or family it would have been in Spanish, if it was to a journalist he wouldn't have been doing it in a taxi. Honestly, this is a new low from @ArsenalFanTV — The 2Ö21 Man (@_The12thMan) February 20, 2018

Bellerín accuses the AFTV lot of creating infighting and profiting off the club’s failures...and they respond by circulating a fake tape of Bellerín, to trigger more infighting and wish failure upon a key member of our first team? Point proven. — ™️ (@TheFalseNein) February 20, 2018

Imagine being that bitter about Hector Bellerin's comments regarding AFTV, that someone went to the lengths of recording an audio clip pretending to be the player talking about forcing a move away from the club. Absolutely mental. — 1886 (@1886_blog) February 20, 2018

Imagine thinking that any of the Arsenal Fan TV lads are clever enough to fabricate a Bellerin clip. It's 100% genuine. — DaG (@mediocentroEN) February 20, 2018

Bellerin himself was quoted in the Mirror as he sought to downplay his criticism of the group after the comments came to light.

He had said: "There's some misleading quotes going around. At no point have I criticised Arsenal fan base.

"I have nothing but respect for all the support we get through ups & downs. I just voiced my opinion about a platform. Guess some people just can't take opinions about themselves."

The full video of Hector Bellerin speaking about Arsenal fan tv. #afc pic.twitter.com/q8n3oLUUsM — Arsenal Relevant (@ArsenalRelevant) February 15, 2018

Arsenal Fan TV chief Robbie Lyle had also come out in defence of his channel in the aftermath of Bellerin's comments, adding that the platform allowed Gunners fans to 'have their say' and that he was 'very proud' of the work they had conducted.

Expect this one to roll on and on then, with no immediate end to this particular saga in sight.

