LIVE: Bayern Munich Puts Hot Streak on Line in Champions League vs. Besiktas

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Bayern Munich hosts Besiktas in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 series.

By Avi Creditor
February 20, 2018

Besiktas was one of the most consistent and impressive performers in the Champions League group stage, but its reward is a last-16 date with Bayern Munich.

The German powerhouse hosts the first leg at Allianz Arena and is in fine form since Jupp Heynckes took over as manager for Carlo Ancelotti. Bayern has won 13 straight matches in all competitions and holds an astounding 19-point lead atop the Bundesliga table.

Besiktas, meanwhile, sits in fourth in Turkey and sold one of its top attacking players, Cenk Tosun, to Everton prior to the January transfer deadline. That leaves the bulk of the scoring load on Brazilian midfielder Talisca and veteran forwards Alvaro Negredo, Ryan Babel and Vagner Love, while aging talents like Pepe and Gary Medel are charged with slowing down Bayern's powerful attack.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

