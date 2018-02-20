Belgian Club Express Interest in Permanent Deal for Arsenal Striker Chuba Akpom

According to Sport Witness, Belgian club Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging have expressed an interest in the possibility of signing the Arsenal forward Chuba Akpom on a permanent basis, but have stated that 'everything depends on Arsenal'.





Having previously been on loan to Coventry City, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Brighton and Hove Albion, Akpom moved to Belgium from north London at the end of January despite interest from other English clubs.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Having been with STVV for less than a month, the 22-year-old is already impressing.





'Akpom is the new favourite' ran Monday's headline in the Dutch paper, Het Belang van Limburg, after he scored his first goal to beat third place Anderlecht in an important victory.





Chris O'Loughlin, a coach at STVV, expressed that the club would be open to securing a permanent deal for the striker at the end of his loan spell.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

"We exclude nothing, but everything depends on Arsenal," he said.

"I don’t think they can already answer about their plans for Chuba next season. It is too early for that.”

Having failed to impress in his previous five loan moves, this could be a chance for Akpom to settle down at a club where he can shine. If he continues to perform, the move will certainly be of keen interest for STVV.

Akpom's last game for Arsenal came in their EFL Cup win over Norwich City last October. He has represented England up to under 21 level and has been with the Gunners since the age of six.