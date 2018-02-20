Carlo Ancelotti Has High Hopes for Former Club AC Milan as Club Resurgence Continues

Former AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti thinks that the club can still qualify for next season’s Champions League under Gennaro Gattuso’s leadership.





I Rossoneri had a dreadful start to their season, especially after their most expensive summer transfer window in recent memory, but have seen a huge resurgence under the tutelage of Milan legend Gattuso.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ancelotti said: “If they keep going on like this, I think they can. But they need to be ready in case Roma, Lazio and Inter found some difficulties in the following months.





"Considering their start, it's already a great result to be thinking about reaching Champions League".

The former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager also complimented Gattuso on his leadership qualities.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

"He was good at making the players follow him. When you go into a job at mid-season there are always many obstacles to overcome. He gave an identity to the team and I'm happy for him and for all Milan's supporters.

“The players would jump into the fire for him, and that's a very important factor not only in football but also in life. He is the soul of the team, the players use their abilities and energy to reach success. It's the right path to follow.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

“In Gattuso's team I see some of the ideas of my Milan, even though the level of the players is different. A piece of advice I can give him is to listen to everyone, think about it, but then decide with his own head."