Gone in 60 Seconds: Philippe Coutinho Left Red-Faced After His Car is Towed From La Sagrada Familia

Philippe Coutinho was left embarrassed on Monday after his car was towed away from La Sagrada Familia, reports SPORT.

The Brazilian international has remained in Barcelona, while the rest of the squad have travelled to London to face Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg tie, due to being cup-tied after playing for Liverpool earlier in the competition.

Coutinho's day of tourism goes wrong at the Sagrada Familia... https://t.co/u4RrlfYNp0 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) February 20, 2018

This, however, left the 25-year-old with some free time, although his time as a tourist ended with an unscheduled trip to the car impound to pick up his Audi Q7.

After leaving his car in a loading bay between the streets of Sardenya and Valencia - not far from the Sangrada Familia - his car was towed away, leaving Coutinho along with his friends and family getting a taxi to retrieve his car from the impound.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Despite this oversight, Coutinho has settled into life in Barcelona following his £142m move from Liverpool in January.

The former Inter midfielder has made seven appearances for the Catalan side in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, scoring his first goal for the club in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg win against Valencia nearly two weeks ago.