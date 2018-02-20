Real Madrid have confirmed that influential pair Luka Modric and Marcelo have both suffered thigh injuries, with the club unable to offer a time frame on either player's recovery.

For the time being at least, it makes both Modric and Marcelo doubts for games in the coming weeks, including the Champions League last 16 return leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Marcelo was forced off inside half an hour during the weekend's La Liga win over Real Betis, while Modric was left on the bench for the game.

It is not clear how long the pair will be sidelined for, but there are now only two weeks before the UEFA Champions League trip to Paris where a place in the quarter finals is at stake.

Los Blancos have four other games before then to contest as well, all in La Liga, with Leganes (A), Alaves (H), Espanyol (A) and Getafe (H) to play in the space of just 12 days.

Given that Toni Kroos is also considered a doubt for the PSG game as a result of a knee problem suffered in the first leg, Real may have genuine problems despite holding a 3-1 aggregate lead.

Adrien Rabiot's early away goal from the first leg at the Bernabeu ensures that the runaway Ligue 1 leaders are definitely still in the tie, even after Cristiano Ronaldo (2) and Marcelo gave Real a promising 3-1 advantage at the halfway stage.

However, as things stand, a 2-0 win for PSG in Parc des Princes would see Real eliminated on away goals. Potentially without three key players in Modric, Marceo and Kroos, the reigning European champions suddenly look vulnerable despite their aggregate lead.