Jamaal Lascelles Claims Newcastle Have More 'Heart and Determination' Than the Premier League Giants

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has praised the team spirit at the club, and claims that more scalps against the bigger teams may be just around the corner, following their shock 1-0 win against Manchester United last weekend.

The result meant that Newcastle moved up to 13th place in the table, and although they have a tricky run of fixtures coming up where they face the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham in March, Lascelles feels confident that they can continue to pick up points in their battle for Premier League survival.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the 24-year-old said: “Lately we haven’t been getting what we deserve. But finally we’ve got three points against a really big team here. It’s been a good few years since we last beat Man United and we must take confidence from this. It’s massive."

What a huge win! So proud of the team today! — Jamaal Lascelles (@Lascelles16) February 11, 2018

The player also added that he believes his Newcastle team-mates have more desire to win than players at some of the top Premier League teams, and that this is something that may give his side the edge in some matches.

“But like I say with these bigger teams they’ll have massive players on big wages." he said.

+3⃣! What a win! We worked hard and the three points stay at home! 🔒⚽ Thanks St. James', you were amazing! #PremierLeague🔝👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hsjpRzYc1G — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) February 11, 2018

"They are world-class players but they won’t always have the same heart and determination as we have. I said before the game against Man United that our hard work and endeavour will get us over the line, and that’s exactly what we did.

"You can have all the ability in the world but if you don’t want to work and put your foot in, be aggressive and make them play, there’s no point being here.”

Newcastle face another crucial match in their battle against relegation this Saturday, when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, hoping to move another three points closer to safety.







