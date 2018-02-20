Jupp Heynckes Claims Bayern 'Aren't Among the Favourites' Ahead of Champions League Return

Jupp Heynckes believes his Bayern Munich outfit are not among the favourites to win the Champions League this term and is keen to avoid comparisons between his current crop and the 2013 treble winners - under his tutelage.

The German coach believes Clasico heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are favourites for European glory this season, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain close behind.

Do Bayern have what it takes to win the UCL this year? Jupp says yup! pic.twitter.com/k4EA39sg5E — Goal (@goal) February 10, 2018

His side host Turkish champions Besiktas in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Tuesday evening and Heynckes expects the usual contenders to be in contention come the final reckoning, while he admits Premier League teams could come close with the level of January investment made.

"Predicting things in advance is very difficult, there are many big clubs in the competition with a long tradition," Heynckes told a pre-match news conference.

"There are five teams in England that are very strong, some invested enormously in the summer and also in the winter. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites and, of course, we want to continue our tradition.

"Bayern have always been quite successful in European competition, but the competition is not a wish concert, you always have to be fit. Any opponent can be a stumbling block.

"We believe in us until the last second. That's a very positive sign. The creed of Bayern has always been to never give up, always on, always higher, always more successful. That's why we're so successful in the league and throughout history."



