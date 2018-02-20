Juventus Defender's Agent Admits Previous Contact With Arsenal as Speculation Grows Over Summer Move

The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has revealed he has previously spoken to Arsenal about a potential transfer for the young Italian, but insists that there have been no recent discussions between the two parties.





The Gunners have previously been linked with the Italy International, and the Sun claim Arsene Wenger has maintained his interest in the 23-year old.

Now, as quoted by the Sun, the defender's agent, Davide Torchia, has had his say on a potential move for his client.

He said: "Rugani it’s an international player. He could play in any league. So also in the U.K. He’s young and elegant in the way of playing. I know that various top European top clubs follow him.

"Some are English. Arsenal? In the past, some seasons ago, we spoke with them. At the moment there's been no official contact with them."

Shoutout to Daniele Rugani who produced another solid performance & kept Belotti quiet throughout the entire match. I'm still a strong believer in #TeamRugani being the future. Forza @DanieleRugani. pic.twitter.com/GQSQhHDKHQ — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) February 18, 2018

Rugani has struggled to hold down a first team place with Juventus, making only 12 appearances in Serie A for the Old Lady so far this season.





However, he is rated as one of the best up and coming centre backs in Italian football and has made four senior appearances for the national side.





Juventus have tied the defender down to a contract that runs to 2021, so will be looking for a significant fee if they were to consider selling the player to Arsenal.

Rugani's game stats against Torino:



Minutes played: 90

Clearances: 4

Interceptions: 1

Passes: 63

PA%: 85%

Touches: 71 pic.twitter.com/lrxx6jS2xG — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) February 18, 2018

His agent has previously claimed that Arsenal have shown an interest in the player and he seems to have stood by that statement with his most recent comments.





The Italian started Juventus' last outing, a 1-0 win against Torino, and will be hoping to keep his place when they take on Atalanta at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday.







