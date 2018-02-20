Klopp Explains How Liverpool Have Helped Mane Return to Form Following Champions League Treble

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been full of praise for Sadio Mane following the Senagalese forward's hat-trick in the Reds' stunning 5-0 win away against FC Porto last week, and has also revealed how his staff have been helping the player.

Mane has often been overshadowed by other attacking players at the club such as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino this season, but Klopp has only positive words to say about the 25-year-old.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp said: “It was so often that we spoke so positively about Roberto [Firmino] and Mo [Salah] – and Phil [Coutinho] when he was still here – and the ‘Fab Four’ and now the ‘Fab Three’ if that’s possible."

“Sadio had good games. He had a really good game against Manchester City not so long ago. It’s only that it was not his constant level that we are used to seeing. He has worked hard. For five or six weeks he has trained at a constantly high level. That’s the only way to come back into shape."

Klopp also believes that it is sometimes best to leave a player in peace when they are trying to get back to their best form, and that this is something that has worked well in Mane's case.

“It’s a mix of talking and leaving him alone,” he said. “The best advice is always your own. If you are not in your best moment, do you want somebody to come constantly to talk to you and say, ‘it’s quite difficult at the moment’?"

4 - Sadio Mane is the fourth Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League, after Michael Owen, Yossi Benayoun and Philippe Coutinho. Collection. pic.twitter.com/w3kteQwtDq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018

“If you are convinced that it will come back then leave him. As long as he trains well, I’m used to it. I take what I get. They are human beings not machines, and their form [can] drop."

“[It’s about] creating a situation where the player still feels comfortable and then go from there. If there’s no doubt about character, attitude and work-rate, you have to wait a little bit for it and then it will happen again.”

Liverpool fans will certainly be hoping Mane can continue his dazzling form, and there are also rumours that the club are set to offer the player a bumper new contract following his fine display against Porto.